‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Jobless Claims as Economy Comes Apart

NYTimes.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The weekly figure is among the first data on the economic toll of the vast disruption of normal life and commerce caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record

U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record 01:26

 Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to...

jeffmcollins

Jeff Collins Big. | ‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Jobless Claims as Economy Comes Apart https://t.co/V6k70l5q8S 1 minute ago

RicoGlo

$ RT @BryanDawsonUSA: Trump predicted he could “shoot someone on 5th Avenue & not lose any voters.” Turns out he can kick a million people of… 2 minutes ago

halloussi

Dr. HEA Economy : ‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Jobless Claims as Economy Comes Apart https://t.co/5FEd98YORy 29 minutes ago

salestipstricks

salestipstricks ‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Jobless Claims as Economy Comes Apart https://t.co/yhkQMcH2go https://t.co/zJvbozY8hx 33 minutes ago

Lisacpc1

Lisa RT @statsDude: @JesseKellyDC "Nearly 3.3 million unemployment claims? Great, just 328 million more to go! We have to completely tank the… 33 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind ‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Jobless Claims as Economy Comes Apart https://t.co/P5VIcT6kVp 39 minutes ago

statsDude

LinkedIn Model @JesseKellyDC "Nearly 3.3 million unemployment claims? Great, just 328 million more to go! We have to completely… https://t.co/UIaWPBXmLO 41 minutes ago

statsDude

LinkedIn Model "Nearly 3.3 million unemployment claims? Great, just 328 million more to go! We have to completely tank the count… https://t.co/gKkYfCFBo5 42 minutes ago

