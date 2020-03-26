‘It’s a Wreck’: 3.3 Million File Jobless Claims as Economy Comes Apart

Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to...
