Coronavirus Update: Jobless Claims Surge To Record 3.3 Million, Labor Market Slammed

An unprecedented number of Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus shuttered businesses nationwide.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ramesh R RT @CNBCTV18Live: #WallStreet Update | US market trades sharply higher even after the release of record-breaking initial jobless claims spa… 21 minutes ago Kelly RT @ResonantMuse: Yeah, I mean why would we worry about over 3 million jobless claims in one week? https://t.co/EdeFTFIkfC 22 minutes ago Resonant Muse Yeah, I mean why would we worry about over 3 million jobless claims in one week? https://t.co/EdeFTFIkfC 26 minutes ago Timothy Warrington RT @skagenfunds: Senate approved the USD 2 trillion #coronavirus #StimulusPackage. The NOK continued to appreciate, supported by risk-on se… 40 minutes ago steelball Today's Mount Pleasant Journal gives readers an update on the coronavirus (jobless claims hit record high), Carolin… https://t.co/cpDZxmyInZ 2 hours ago spookybun RT @CBCAlerts: Update @CBCNews: The crushing financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak takes hold in the U.S. as almost 3.3 million Amer… 2 hours ago Charleston Malkemus 3.3 Million jobs lost in a week!! This is the most in our nation's history. How long will it really take to get the… https://t.co/q0tQF9JxVE 2 hours ago CNBC-TV18 #WallStreet Update | US market trades sharply higher even after the release of record-breaking initial jobless clai… https://t.co/YquHuP8vcE 2 hours ago