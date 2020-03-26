Global  

Coronavirus Update: Jobless Claims Surge To Record 3.3 Million, Labor Market Slammed

CBS 2 Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
An unprecedented number of Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus shuttered businesses nationwide.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Labor Departments Struggling To Keep Up With Demand

Coronavirus Update: Labor Departments Struggling To Keep Up With Demand 02:06

 Labor departments in the tri-state area are struggling to keep up with demand. This week, some communities are seeing a 1,000% increase in unemployment claims; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

