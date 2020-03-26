💧🇦🇺pepsee🇦🇺💧 Shallow 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattles West Texas: 'Like the vibration of a train, but bigger' --… https://t.co/ZoeXUuvyCP 15 minutes ago

Wachi331 RT @TimesEurope: 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattles West Texas: ‘Like the vibration of a train, but bigger’ https://t.co/GnDz11ttyF 19 minutes ago

Robin j Phillips RT @RobinjPhillips2: 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattles West Texas: 'Like the vibration of a train, but bigger' https://t.co/MAq6iIMys5 via @… 22 minutes ago

Times of News Europe 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattles West Texas: ‘Like the vibration of a train, but bigger’ https://t.co/GnDz11ttyF 24 minutes ago

Resist Hate In America™ 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattles West Texas: 'Like the vibration of a train, but bigger' https://t.co/NQXAKpA8vR 31 minutes ago

Method8inc.com/ 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattles West Texas: 'Like the vibration of a train, but bigger' https://t.co/7m6TlMvp7L via @USATODAY 40 minutes ago

Ioannis Stefanou USA TODAY: 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattles West Texas: 'Like the vibration of a train, but bigger'.… https://t.co/099Yr9usGy 48 minutes ago