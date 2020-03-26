Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Supermarket throws out $35K of food after woman coughs on it

Supermarket throws out $35K of food after woman coughs on it

CBS News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
"While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a￼ very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers," the store wrote on Facebook.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Pennsylvania Supermarket Forced To Destroy More Than $35K In Food After Women Coughs All Over It

Pennsylvania Supermarket Forced To Destroy More Than $35K In Food After Women Coughs All Over It 00:35

 A Pennsylvania supermarket says they were forced to destroy more than $35,000 in food after a woman’s coronavirus prank involved intentionally coughing all over it. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kayaeger1

kathy bush RT @DidiDarrer: A woman played a "twisted prank" at a Pennsylvania grocery store Wednesday by purposefully coughing on about $35,000 worth… 1 minute ago

Amyashiii

Phil RT @goretsky: Should result in a terrorism charge, with biological agent threat: Supermarket throws out $35,000 of food after customer del… 2 minutes ago

carmanavenue

John Carman Twisted Coronavirus Prank: Pa. Supermarket Forced To Destroy More Than $35,000 In Food After Woman Intentionally Co… https://t.co/A17RSok1Ov 3 minutes ago

takhar_

Raj Takhar RT @Newsweek: Supermarket throws out $35,000 of food after customer deliberately coughs on it https://t.co/JfzojlRVfK 5 minutes ago

goretsky

Aryeh Goretsky Should result in a terrorism charge, with biological agent threat: Supermarket throws out $35,000 of food after cu… https://t.co/uDaHuAbkR0 6 minutes ago

camlt_04

Truth_Teller RT @KDKA: HORRIBLE: A Pennsylvania grocery store was forced to throw out more than $35,000 worth of food after a woman came in and coughed… 6 minutes ago

goingdeeep

Whiney Kuntz Deciding whether or not to file charges? Fuck that! Lock her***up. Twisted Coronavirus Prank: Pa. Supermarket Fo… https://t.co/AqRPn40a9O 6 minutes ago

mdeana26

☕🌷🐶⚾ Deana Miller ⚾🐶🌷☕ The stupid witch...smh. https://t.co/xSihrjnv3r 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.