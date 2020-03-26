Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Lizzie Borden case: Was blood evidence hidden in plain sight?

Lizzie Borden case: Was blood evidence hidden in plain sight?

CBS News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Lizzie Borden was accused of killing her father and stepmother after police found bloody cloths in the basement of their home
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: 48 Hours Investigates Infamous New England Murder

48 Hours Investigates Infamous New England Murder 04:40

 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty puts Lizzie Borden's case up against a jury of the 21st century.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.