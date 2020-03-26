Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ To Honor Kenny Rogers; Performances By Sheryl Crow, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert And More

‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ To Honor Kenny Rogers; Performances By Sheryl Crow, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert And More

cbs4.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
'ACM Presents: Our Country' has announced performers including Eric Church, Lady Antebellum and Florida Georgina Line plus a special tribute to the late Kenny Rogers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Garth Brooks salutes 'hero' Kenny Rogers

Garth Brooks salutes 'hero' Kenny Rogers 00:42

 Garth Brooks has joined the country A-listers offering up tributes to Kenny Rogers, revealing the late singer provided the model of how a superstar should act.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheRetroBunny

Retro Bunny New post from TheRetroBunny: Country Stars Will Honor Kenny Rogers At ACM Presents: Our Country https://t.co/HtT5shSw6u 3 hours ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ To Honor Kenny Rogers; Perfo.. https://t.co/spBEUb10CW 5 hours ago

burghline

BURGHline.com ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ To Honor Kenny Rogers; Perfo.. https://t.co/CcoM4ktEvK https://t.co/TnHgff548O 6 hours ago

DianneCannis9

DianneC ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #MAGA RT @ACMawards: .@LukeBryanOnline, @BradPaisley and @dariusrucker will honor the great Kenny Rogers with a performance during ACM Presents:… 14 hours ago

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen #ACMAwards #OnlyCBS ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ To Honor Kenny Rogers; Performances By Sheryl Crow, Luke Combs, Mir… https://t.co/2WS937GhUe 18 hours ago

rosadelmoral0

Rosadelmoral0 RT @CBSDetroit: ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ To Honor Kenny Rogers; Performances By Sheryl Crow, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert And More https:… 1 day ago

detroitnewsnow

Detroit News Now ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ To Honor Kenny Rogers; Performances By Sheryl Crow, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert And Mor… https://t.co/v6CFIMhfzP 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.