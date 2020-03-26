Global  

Baseball is on hold due to the coronavirus. Here is Ryan Divish’s opening-day Mariners roster anyway.

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Here’s the projected Mariners opening-day roster as well as the starting lineups from manager Scott Servais and Rangers manager Chris Woodward for that first game of a season that’s now on hold.
