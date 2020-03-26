Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus closes ballparks, delays Opening Day

Coronavirus closes ballparks, delays Opening Day

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic empties US ballparks on Opening Day, Thursday March 26. If the closure continues the rest of the season, baseballs fans worry nearby restaurants may close for good. (March 26)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: MLB Reaches out to Fans on What Would Have Been Opening Day

MLB Reaches out to Fans on What Would Have Been Opening Day 01:30

 MLB Reaches out to Fans on What Would Have Been Opening Day The season was originally slated to begin on Thursday, March 26. In a letter, Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote that baseball will return. He added that people must follow directions from health and government officials to navigate the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.