Texas Roadhouse CEO foregoes salary for 1 year to pay workers amid coronavirus: reports

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Texas Roadhouse CEO and founder Kent Taylor will give up his pay for the rest of the year so that the money can go to “front-line workers” amid an industry crunch due to restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, according to reports.
