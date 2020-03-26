Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Odd Squad Car Nosh Caught On Police Cam

Odd Squad Car Nosh Caught On Police Cam

The Smoking Gun Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Odd Squad Car Nosh Caught On Police CamCops: Florida Man ate bag of drugs "pulled from his butt"

After Jahrea Raheem Wallace, 25, was arrested following a traffic stop, a police car camera recorded him retrieving a baggy that ended up inside his mouth.

Squad Car Nosh

read more
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Squad Car Nosh Caught On Police Cam: https://t.co/TVHJWQJ7CA 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.