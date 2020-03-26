Odd Squad Car Nosh Caught On Police Cam Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Cops: Florida Man ate bag of drugs "pulled from his butt"



After Jahrea Raheem Wallace, 25, was arrested following a traffic stop, a police car camera recorded him retrieving a baggy that ended up inside his mouth.



Squad Car Nosh



0

