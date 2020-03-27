Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Mardi Gras may have worsened New Orleans' coronavirus emergency, experts say

Mardi Gras may have worsened New Orleans' coronavirus emergency, experts say

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
New Orleans is quickly becoming a hotspot for the coronavirus and the city's jam-packed Mardi Gras season could be the reason why, according to medical experts. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WGNO - Published < > Embed
News video: 60 Employees at New Orleans Hospital Test Positive for COVID-19, 300 in Quarantine

60 Employees at New Orleans Hospital Test Positive for COVID-19, 300 in Quarantine 00:34

 Healthcare employees working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are also testing positive for the virus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScherbStephen

Extremely Stable Genius Deplorable Mardi Gras may have worsened New Orleans' coronavirus emergency, experts say https://t.co/2SWFU7Y5eN 5 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Mardi Gras may have worsened New Orleans' coronavirus emergency, experts say - https://t.co/Fn4xX9Rlx9 https://t.co/dL7mj1p3IM 12 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Mardi Gras may have worsened New Orleans’ coronavirus emergency, experts say https://t.co/fGim0WG9FC 14 minutes ago

Dipak___Z

ᴍʀ. ᴊɪᴍᴍʏ's 🛢💱 Mardi Gras may have worsened New Orleans' coronavirus emergency, experts say https://t.co/Z7rXfbAkEW FOX News, Fox News Latest, News 27 minutes ago

SteveRe83674716

Liberty is Freedom Mardi Gras may have worsened New Orleans' coronavirus emergency, experts say https://t.co/Xp2NPwHqPs Gee you thin… https://t.co/p8IolpBv2C 28 minutes ago

TeaPartyTommy13

Tea Party Tommy Mardi Gras may have worsened New Orleans' coronavirus emergency, experts say https://t.co/eMPbhFMJJl 30 minutes ago

CornbreadWisdom

Cornbread Wisdom Louisiana: Mardi Gras may have worsened New Orleans' coronavirus emergency, experts say https://t.co/wrWHVrWNEZ #FoxNews 32 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Mardi Gras may have worsened New Orleans’ coronavirus emergency, experts say | Fox News https://t.co/CnZUtmM1Q8 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.