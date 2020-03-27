Global  

Infectious disease expert Dr. Ian Lipkin, consultant for 'Contagion' movie, has coronavirus

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The infectious disease expert who served as an adviser on the 2011 movie “Contagion” has contracted the coronavirus, and now he’s warning that if it could happen to him, it could happen to anyone.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Infectious Disease Experts Talks To KDKA About Coronavirus

Infectious Disease Experts Talks To KDKA About Coronavirus 02:17

 KDKA's Andy Sheehan talked with an infectious disease expert on the timeline for the coronavirus.

