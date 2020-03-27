Global  

Donald Trump says the handshake may not survive coronavirus. Doctors hope he's right, calling it 'a potential root' for spreading germs.

Donald Trump says the handshake may not survive coronavirus. Doctors hope he's right, calling it 'a potential root' for spreading germs.

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Infectious disease doctors recognize shaking hands spreads disease and have spoken about ending the custom -- even before the coronavirus pandemic.
 
 Against the advice of medical professionals, President Donald Trump wants to scale back social distancing and reopen the economy in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

