Donald Trump says the handshake may not survive coronavirus. Doctors hope he's right, calling it 'a potential root' for spreading germs.
|
|
Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Infectious disease doctors recognize shaking hands spreads disease and have spoken about ending the custom -- even before the coronavirus pandemic.
|
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
Trump Wants To Reopen The Economy 01:49
Against the advice of medical professionals, President Donald Trump wants to scale back social distancing and reopen the economy in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this