Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus gouging: Texas AG sues auctioneer for jacking up prices on 750,000 face masks

Coronavirus gouging: Texas AG sues auctioneer for jacking up prices on 750,000 face masks

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The Texas attorney general is accusing an auctioneer of price-gouging disinfectant wipes, hand soaps, and 750,000 high-quality face masks
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: People Begin To Donate Their Own Face Masks To Fight Shortage In Hospitals

People Begin To Donate Their Own Face Masks To Fight Shortage In Hospitals 00:32

 Doctors in the U.S. face a medical equipment shortage, with some doctors reusing their face masks and others only using them for severe cases. According to Business Insider, a shortage in face masks puts healthcare workers at risk of getting the coronavirus. In response, people at home are donating...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZFTWARNING

John Sullivan Coronavirus gouging? Texas AG sues auctioneer for allegedly jacking up prices on 750,000 face masks https://t.co/t3d1vpiy5s via @usatoday 20 minutes ago

Hardrick3

Hardrick RT @benbrookjohn: Coronavirus gouging? Texas AG sues auctioneer for allegedly jacking up prices on 750,000 face masks https://t.co/AG47iSML… 42 minutes ago

ChayuthC

chayuth chantamoke Texas AG sues auctioneer over prices of face masks https://t.co/tOEAShYi1S The best policy is to sell by " Buy IT… https://t.co/v6PALHLeNc 47 minutes ago

benbrookjohn

John Coronavirus gouging? Texas AG sues auctioneer for allegedly jacking up prices on 750,000 face masks https://t.co/AG47iSMLhA 1 hour ago

griffbos

MikeofBoston Coronavirus gouging? Texas AG sues auctioneer for allegedly jacking up prices on 750,000 face masks https://t.co/f1ViLDbfiO 1 hour ago

DavidW5600

David, Texas AG sues auctioneer over prices of face masks https://t.co/a3RW1WLoqm 1 hour ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Coronavirus gouging? Texas AG sues auctioneer for allegedly jacking up prices on 750,000 face masks The Texas atto… https://t.co/v7mNXP67tw 2 hours ago

MaryMary0414

mary Coronavirus gouging? Texas AG sues auctioneer for allegedly jacking up prices on 750,000 face masks - USA TODAY https://t.co/AbNAlYcv1h 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.