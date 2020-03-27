Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Surgeon General Jerome Adams: Coronavirus projections "based on worst-case scenario"

Surgeon General Jerome Adams: Coronavirus projections "based on worst-case scenario"

CBS News Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The U.S. has become the new global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic as cases in the country surpass Italy and China. As the numbers climb, state and local officials worry about the amount of life-saving equipment such as ventilators they will have access to at the worst of the pandemic. U.S. Surgeon General VADM Dr. Jerome Adams joins "CBS This Morning" to address public fears, claiming projections that reflect a severe lack of ventilators are based on "worst-case scenarios."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: US Surgeon General Warns Americans 'It's Going to Get Bad This Week'

US Surgeon General Warns Americans 'It's Going to Get Bad This Week' 01:00

 US Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the statement during an interview on NBC's 'Today' show on Monday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lbpyyz

Rita RT @Rodlong91: Unfucking believable! US Surgeon General Jerome Adams cowering on #meetthepress like a child afraid to rat out the bully o… 2 seconds ago

LI5pBowMr1icnbd

影火烛 RT @CNN: The US surgeon general says this week will be the "hardest and the saddest" of the pandemic for most Americans, comparing it to Pe… 4 seconds ago

KrisKetzKMBC

Kris Ketz RT @kmbc: US Surgeon general Jerome Adams demonstrates how to make a cloth face covering https://t.co/ylZwUFuk81 24 seconds ago

NODARKEN

لنا عوده RT @CDCgov: #DYK? CDC’s recommendation on wearing a cloth face covering may help protect the most vulnerable from #COVID19. Watch @Surgeon_… 24 seconds ago

rappublicist

Nancy Byron RT @voxdotcom: Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday the federal government does not have the coronavirus under control. And US Surgeon General J… 25 seconds ago

princesssiggy

sanjana singh RT @TIME: Surgeon General Adams warns of 'saddest week of most Americans' lives' as COVID-19 pandemic spreads https://t.co/MVna9dZirv 29 seconds ago

13Vassar

Independent RT @TLAVagabond: How many times must we see the US gov compare this to 9/11? Here is the Surgeon General saying this #Coronavirus event wil… 1 minute ago

duaneb78

db RT @CaitlinPacific: You mean where we should have seen it coming, learned that our equipment was woefully inadequate, and lost thousands of… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.