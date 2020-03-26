Watch The New Preview For ‘Bad Education’ With Hugh Jackman On HBO

Bad Education (2020)- Official Trailer - HBO
Bad Education, debuting Saturday, April 25 on HBO, stars Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman, Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy winner Ray Romano.
Directed by Cory Finley and based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace...
