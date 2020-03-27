One dead, at least 16 injured in fire on New York subway

Global  

Fire broke out on a New York City subway train, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others on Friday just north of Central Park in Harlem, officials and New York media said.
 One person is dead and several are hospitalized after a train car caught fire early Friday morning in Harlem.

