Blue Camellia RT @TheLibRepublic: Pence Says Easter Sunday Coronavirus Deadline Is ‘Aspirational Goal’ https://t.co/OqO3WoAUeX #news via @thelibrepublic 37 minutes ago

Libertarian Republic Pence Says Easter Sunday Coronavirus Deadline Is ‘Aspirational Goal’ https://t.co/OqO3WoAUeX #news via @thelibrepublic 56 minutes ago

Libertarian Hub Pence Says Easter Sunday Coronavirus Deadline Is ‘Aspirational Goal’ https://t.co/zJuhhjuj8b 1 hour ago

Sally Wong RT @SallyWo42411402: Today, Mar 25, is "midweek". Is backlog cleared". Mr. VP Pence? Or did we hear 12 hours ago the fight against the vi… 1 day ago

toomuch @Mike_Pence @LindaSuhler Why? Trump says everyone will be in perfect health for Easter Sunday. 2 days ago

Daniel Pecharich Sunday: Pence reminds Americans to “not forget about that patronage during this crisis.” Tuesday: Trump says need… https://t.co/dML3nTtWxi 2 days ago