Store Throws Away $35,000 Worth of Food After Woman Coughed on Them

HNGN Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Store Throws Away $35,000 Worth of Food After Woman Coughed on ThemA woman in Pennsylvania was charged by the police after she intentionally coughed on food at a grocery store, prompting the shop to throw aya $35,000 worth of food.
News video: Owner: Grocery Store Had To Toss $35,000 Worth Of Food After Woman Purposely Coughed On Fresh Produce

Owner: Grocery Store Had To Toss $35,000 Worth Of Food After Woman Purposely Coughed On Fresh Produce 00:30

 This happened in Luzerne County.

