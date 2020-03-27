Global  

Florida Coronavirus Update: Four Passengers Dead On Holland America Cruise Ship Zaandam Headed To Fort Lauderdale

cbs4.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Four guests on board Holland America’s Zaandam cruise ship have passed away. A statement on the company website Friday said the guests were “older,” but did not confirm whether or not they died from COVID-19.
