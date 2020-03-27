Scientists sequenced the genomes of eight coronavirus strains circling the globe providing hints about the effectiveness of efforts to halt the virus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this John Slegers 8 strains of the #coronavirus are circling the globe. Here's what clues they're giving #scientists...… https://t.co/PpNRzpItYW 6 seconds ago MariGata Racing RT @adamonzon: Hay 8 cepas diferentes de #coronavirus alrededor del mundo. “8 strains of the coronavirus are circling the globe. Here's wha… 1 minute ago nta.abeokuta Eight Strains Of Coronavirus Are Circling The World, Scientists Say https://t.co/3OrhRXENTq https://t.co/5EBLN4jnUK 3 minutes ago Clive RT @JillEHughes: 8 strains of the coronavirus are circling the globe. Here's what clues they're giving scientists. https://t.co/RLWDhky2Yt… 6 minutes ago J. Sam, B.A. 8 strains of the coronavirus are circling the globe. Here's what clues they're giving scientists. https://t.co/HgKRumpR6Q via @Yahoo 8 minutes ago Tai RT @FocusNewsNow: 8 strains of mutated coronavirus are circling the globe #coronavirus #covid19 https://t.co/0jYJmZQ5KM 10 minutes ago Luc Gagne 8 strains of the coronavirus are circling the globe. Here's what clues they're giving scientists. https://t.co/XHynbnMiEe 11 minutes ago ive forgotton Australia being hit by multiple COVID-19 strains https://t.co/bscU3D0MTU 15 minutes ago