Indiana's coronavirus stay-at-home order leads to criminal charge in drunk driving case

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
An Indiana man has been charged criminally with violating the state’s coronavirus stay at home order after he crashing his pickup and was arrested on a drunk driving charge.
News video: Governor Evers announces 'Safer at Home' order

Governor Evers announces 'Safer at Home' order 02:14

 Governor Evers announced an order called "Safer at Home" in hopes of preventing the spread of coronavirus. The order goes into effect Tuesday.

