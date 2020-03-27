Larry Rasky tested positive for the COVID-19 virus posthumously after dying Sunday. He was 69.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Thomas Larsen I worked with Larry and his team for years. A true gentleman and a real pro at his craft. Rest in peace, brother.… https://t.co/fz16hSbSUl 2 minutes ago MIA Veteran political strategist, a Joe Biden confidant, had COVID-19 when he died, family says https://t.co/4b3an6vS02 7 minutes ago Who is Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @scottwongDC: Biden confidant Larry Rasky dies from coronavirus https://t.co/e0vJGivAHI 19 minutes ago Hear, O Israel Veteran political strategist, a Joe Biden confidant, had COVID-19 when he died, family says https://t.co/7XV8Gdwvp4 1 hour ago DSMWcom Veteran political strategist, a Joe Biden confidant, had COVID-19 when he died, family says https://t.co/rO0Lfpjv40 2 hours ago FoggyBottomGal ™️ Veteran political strategist, a Joe Biden confidant, had COVID-19 when he died, family says https://t.co/iDG2K21VGx via @USATODAY 2 hours ago Times of News Europe Veteran political strategist, a Joe Biden confidant, had COVID-19 when he died, family says https://t.co/I7TihMnqPK https://t.co/9MWLxnM6ru 3 hours ago Anup RT @usatodayDC: Larry Rasky tested positive for the COVID-19 virus posthumously after dying Sunday. He was 69. https://t.co/efJsrmvZYE 3 hours ago