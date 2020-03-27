Suspicious substance found in Coffee Creek prison mail Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — An administration building at an Oregon prison was evacuated Friday when workers found an envelope in the mail room with an unknown substance inside. The mail room at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville was secured after the envelope was found Friday morning, according to the Department of Corrections. Tualatin […] 👓 View full article

