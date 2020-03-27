Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act. Trump said negotiations with General Motors had been productive, “but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue […]
News video: Trump invokes Defense Production Act, orders GM to begin fulfilling federal contracts for ventilators

Trump invokes Defense Production Act, orders GM to begin fulfilling federal contracts for ventilators 02:33

 President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would invoke powers granted to him under the Defense Protection Act to order General Motors to begin producing ventilators to address a nationwide shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

