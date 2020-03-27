Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Cañon City bridge to be splashed in rainbow lights to shake coronavirus blues

Cañon City bridge to be splashed in rainbow lights to shake coronavirus blues

Denver Post Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
A pedestrian bridge in Cañon City will be bathed in a rainbow of light at nighttime to lift spirits as part of the community's battle against coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Drone Captures Empty City of San Francisco

Drone Captures Empty City of San Francisco 01:33

 Occurred on March 21, 2020 / San Francisco, California, USA Info from Licensor: "San Francisco is eerily empty as everyone stays inside during the coronavirus pandemic. Locations filmed include - Embarcadero, Golden Gate Bridge, Marina, Fisherman's Warf, Oracle Park, Ghirardelli Square, Palace of...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsaggregated

News Aggregated Cañon City bridge to be splashed in rainbow lights to shake coronavirus blues https://t.co/QxMcx277SX 21 minutes ago

DenverPostBrk

Denver Post Breaking Cañon City bridge to be splashed in rainbow lights to shake coronavirus blues https://t.co/8zYtSGHkBN 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.