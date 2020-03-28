Global  

Coronavirus outbreak is stretching New York's ambulance service to breaking point

Reuters Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus outbreak sweeping through New York City has pushed its ambulance service close to the breaking point, with hundreds of personnel out ill and emergency calls skyrocketing, supervisors and rank-and-file emergency medical technicians said on Friday.
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC At Center Of Pandemic

Coronavirus Update: NYC At Center Of Pandemic 02:55

 The intensity of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City seems to be the most concentrated in the entire country. Federal officials say anyone leaving city should quarantine for 14 days. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

