Coronavirus outbreak is stretching New York's ambulance service to breaking point

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The coronavirus outbreak sweeping through New York City has pushed its ambulance service close to the breaking point, with hundreds of personnel out ill and emergency calls skyrocketing, supervisors and rank-and-file emergency medical technicians said on Friday. 👓 View full article



