Ohio chef aims to give ex-convicts a second chance

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Chef and restauranteur Brandon Chrostowski received the "Silver Plate" award in March, an honor he now shares with Wolfgang Puck, Danny Meyer and other luminaries. But Chrostowski's operation is a little different, with kitchens staffed by ex-cons. Jeff Glor talks to the visionary chef about his mission to give others the second chance in life he says he was granted years ago. 👓 View full article

