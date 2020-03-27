Global  

Rep. Thomas Massie Speaks Out: ‘They Don’t Want To Hear The Truth’

Daily Caller Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
'Think about the arrogance of these congressmen'
News video: House Aims To Pass $2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill As Republican Rep Tries To Delay

House Aims To Pass $2 Trillion Coronavirus Bill As Republican Rep Tries To Delay 00:32

 The U.S. House gathered on Friday to pass a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package. Congress is hoping to pass the measure through a voice vote, which is one of the fastest methods available. Rep.Thomas Massie (R-KY) wrote on Twitter that he did not like that idea and would try to force a...

