Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > MTA Offers $50,000 Reward For Help Finding Person Responsible For Deadly Subway Fire In Harlem

MTA Offers $50,000 Reward For Help Finding Person Responsible For Deadly Subway Fire In Harlem

CBS 2 Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The MTA is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to catching the person responsible for a deadly subway fire early Friday morning in Harlem.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: MTA Update On Deadly Subway Fire

MTA Update On Deadly Subway Fire 08:44

 Sarah E. Feinberg of the MTA and NYYD's Brian McGee give an update on a deadly subway fire that killed one person and left several injured early Friday morning in the Harlem.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.