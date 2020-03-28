MTA Offers $50,000 Reward For Help Finding Person Responsible For Deadly Subway Fire In Harlem
|
|
Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The MTA is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to catching the person responsible for a deadly subway fire early Friday morning in Harlem.
|
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
MTA Update On Deadly Subway Fire 08:44
Sarah E. Feinberg of the MTA and NYYD's Brian McGee give an update on a deadly subway fire that killed one person and left several injured early Friday morning in the Harlem.
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this