Tom Coburn, former Republican senator and Oklahoma physician, has died

Venus Sylbrine So the former senator Tom Coburn passed away. Look I normally don’t say things like this, but he was known to be a… https://t.co/R3dI5upLBK 4 minutes ago

Stanley Dunn RT @ClimateDepot: Former Republican Senator Tom Coburn, The ‘Dr. No’ Of Congress, Dies At 72 - https://t.co/fY1WjnrLKn 20 minutes ago

sylc Former Republican senator Tom Coburn dies aged 72 https://t.co/U7qVhSCa3c 21 minutes ago

Marc Morano Former Republican Senator Tom Coburn, The ‘Dr. No’ Of Congress, Dies At 72 - https://t.co/fY1WjnrLKn 24 minutes ago

Lana L. RT @DailyCaller: Former Republican Senator Tom Coburn, The ‘Dr. No’ Of Congress, Dies At 72 https://t.co/6JlB8GvnsI 41 minutes ago

Jan Frye Former Republican Senator Tom Coburn, The ‘Dr. No’ Of Congress, Dies At 72 https://t.co/2Py7v8CJIC via @dailycaller 1 hour ago