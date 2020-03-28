Global  

Did a Sussex County farmer scoop a deal on last night's 'Shark Tank' for farm-based idea?

Delawareonline Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The Delaware woman pitched her Bridgeville-based business, The Frozen Farmer, and the sweet treats they make in Sussex County on a national stage.
 
