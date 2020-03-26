Global  

Trump Approves Michigan’s Disaster Declaration Despite Saying Governor ‘Doesn’t Have A Clue’

Daily Caller Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
‘Whitmer is way in over her head’
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Whitmer asks Trump for major disaster declaration in Michigan over COVID-19

Whitmer asks Trump for major disaster declaration in Michigan over COVID-19 02:15

 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sent a request to the White House asking President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration.

littlemeanj9

Medicare4All-Exp. Single payer RT @jennycohn1: “It appears Trump was holding out for fodder for a campaign ad. On Friday, Trump released a campaign commercial that includ… 14 seconds ago

Pcsst

Bob Austin Trump approves disaster declaration for Michigan despite sparring with state's governor https://t.co/5Iwp689AgL 37 seconds ago

scottgvtx

Scott RT @MIGOPChair: Help is on the way Michigan! President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ & Vice President ⁦@Mike_Pence⁩ heard us — and they are with us.… 2 minutes ago

romysharma21

Romy Sharma RT @detroitnews: The declaration will provide federal funding for crisis counseling for those impacted by COVID-19. It will also make feder… 3 minutes ago

FLAGDEFENDER1

WhokilledSethRich RT @DailyCaller: Trump Approves Michigan’s Disaster Declaration Despite Saying Governor ‘Doesn’t Have A Clue’ https://t.co/Ybzd71Kb3e 3 minutes ago

hbelam

Warren, E., yeah you know me RT @GeoffRBennett: NEWS: Trump approves a disaster declaration for Michigan (after spending the latter part of the week attacking that stat… 3 minutes ago

