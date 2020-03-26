Medicare4All-Exp. Single payer RT @jennycohn1: “It appears Trump was holding out for fodder for a campaign ad. On Friday, Trump released a campaign commercial that includ… 14 seconds ago

Bob Austin Trump approves disaster declaration for Michigan despite sparring with state's governor https://t.co/5Iwp689AgL 37 seconds ago

Scott RT @MIGOPChair: Help is on the way Michigan! President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ & Vice President ⁦@Mike_Pence⁩ heard us — and they are with us.… 2 minutes ago

Romy Sharma RT @detroitnews: The declaration will provide federal funding for crisis counseling for those impacted by COVID-19. It will also make feder… 3 minutes ago

WhokilledSethRich RT @DailyCaller: Trump Approves Michigan’s Disaster Declaration Despite Saying Governor ‘Doesn’t Have A Clue’ https://t.co/Ybzd71Kb3e 3 minutes ago