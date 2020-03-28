Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says Thousands Of New Hospital Beds Ready On Monday

Global  

CBS 2 Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
By the numbers, New York State's COVID-19 infections grew to 52,318 confirmed infections, up 7,681 new cases, with 7,328 hospitalized, 1,755 critically in ICU units, and 728 total deaths.
 Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new hospital space opening Monday and changes to election and tax dates caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

