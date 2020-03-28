Global  

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Says Thousands Of New Hospital Beds Ready On Monday

CBS 2 Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
By the numbers, New York State's COVID-19 infections grew to 52,318 confirmed infections, up 7,681 new cases, with 7,328 hospitalized, 1,755 critically in ICU units, and 728 total deaths.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Talks About Latest Measures Against COVID-19 In New York State

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Talks About Latest Measures Against COVID-19 In New York State 55:53

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new hospital space opening Monday and changes to election and tax dates caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

