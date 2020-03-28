Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > CCW Weekend: Can’t Go To The Range, Can’t Get Ammo, Might As Well Do This Instead

CCW Weekend: Can’t Go To The Range, Can’t Get Ammo, Might As Well Do This Instead

Daily Caller Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
If dry fire is already part of your practice routine, awesome. Keep doing what you're doing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_richard68

Richard Groenendaal RT @ChptIII: Need some shade from the sun on your weekend walk? Our full new range of Baseball Caps are in stock and ready to rock --> http… 29 seconds ago

RiotSquadVapes

Riot Squad Eliquid The perfect range to get you through the first weekend of lockdown 👍 What did you get up to this week? 😀… https://t.co/a5AFqQHSJc 6 minutes ago

ScotsmanSport

Scotsman Sport .@TheScotsman has launched a new podcast about sectarianism in Scottish football, featuring a range of ex-players a… https://t.co/767HQEO6bP 14 minutes ago

Max3087

Mark Maxwell @tyeaton5 Our courses in PA just shut down last weekend. Can’t even get to the range! 16 minutes ago

nazani14

Judith Sanders RT @CZEdwards: Oh, Sewists: if you’re uncomfortable making masks, Jalie Patterns has their women’s scrub top available for FREE this weeken… 16 minutes ago

BillMartinKTVU

Bill Martin RT @NWSBayArea: We've got some light rain in the forecast this weekend but how about looking at the longer range forecasts? It's looking l… 17 minutes ago

WOWFreebiesAU

WOW Freebies (AU) Happy Sunday! We are here to brighten up your #selfisolation weekend! 🦓 Fun Zoo Learning Resources 🦁 Explore Cheste… https://t.co/nU8tFA3A9z 29 minutes ago

RichardBistrong

Richard Bistrong RT @CorderyUK: Something for the weekend? We have a wide range of films on #compliance topics including #GDPR #bribery #modernslavery #dat… 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.