Joseph Lowery, Civil Rights Leader And MLK Aide, Dies At 98

EA RT @EricHolder: A great, courageous American who helped to free not only a people - but a nation. The Dean of the civil rights movement. Hi… 9 seconds ago

troy grogans RT @rolandsmartin: Has anyone seen an official statement from the @WhiteHouse on the passing of civil rights giant, Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery? 16 seconds ago

JB RT @SpeakerPelosi: A life-long fighter of freedom for all & a giant of the civil rights movement, Rev. Joseph Lowery’s legacy of equality &… 22 seconds ago

Tyman | #NoTimeToDie 🇬🇧 RT @AriBerman: CT Vivian, Joseph Lowery, John Lewis, Andrew Young. Legends of the civil rights movement Rest in power Rev. Lowery ht… 37 seconds ago

Marianne Eiffel RT @NAACP: Today we honor the life and legacy of Rev. Joseph Lowery, a civil rights legend and the co-founder of the @NationalSCLC. #RestIn… 58 seconds ago

Rebecca Watters ⭐️⭐️⭐️ TEXT to Trump 88022 RT @Punish4Q: Suicide weekend? German state finance minister, Thomas Schäfer, 54 Former Oklahoma Senator, Tom Coburn, 72 "All My Childre… 1 minute ago

WISE [email protected] RT @NicholsUprising: “We labored in vain if you do not vote.” — Rev. Joseph Lowery (1921-2020) Rev. Lowery & Rev. Jackson have kept alive… 1 minute ago