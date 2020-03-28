Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Joseph Lowery, Civil Rights Leader And MLK Aide, Dies At 98

Joseph Lowery, Civil Rights Leader And MLK Aide, Dies At 98

CBS 2 Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
He died from natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak, the statement said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Civil Rights Leader Rev. Joseph Lowery Dies at Age 98

Civil Rights Leader Rev. Joseph Lowery Dies at Age 98 01:23

 Activist, pastor and civil rights leader Joseph Lowery has died. He was 98 years old. A family statement notes that he died of natural causes, unrelated to coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tedward3870

EA RT @EricHolder: A great, courageous American who helped to free not only a people - but a nation. The Dean of the civil rights movement. Hi… 9 seconds ago

sexyredman70

troy grogans  RT @rolandsmartin: Has anyone seen an official statement from the @WhiteHouse on the passing of civil rights giant, Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery? 16 seconds ago

6nsinvt

JB RT @SpeakerPelosi: A life-long fighter of freedom for all & a giant of the civil rights movement, Rev. Joseph Lowery’s legacy of equality &… 22 seconds ago

AViewToMeme

Tyman | #NoTimeToDie 🇬🇧 RT @AriBerman: CT Vivian, Joseph Lowery, John Lewis, Andrew Young. Legends of the civil rights movement Rest in power Rev. Lowery ht… 37 seconds ago

MarianneEiffel

Marianne Eiffel RT @NAACP: Today we honor the life and legacy of Rev. Joseph Lowery, a civil rights legend and the co-founder of the @NationalSCLC. #RestIn… 58 seconds ago

RebeccaWatter10

Rebecca Watters ⭐️⭐️⭐️ TEXT to Trump 88022 RT @Punish4Q: Suicide weekend? German state finance minister, Thomas Schäfer, 54 Former Oklahoma Senator, Tom Coburn, 72 "All My Childre… 1 minute ago

EusebiaAq

WISE [email protected] RT @NicholsUprising: “We labored in vain if you do not vote.” — Rev. Joseph Lowery (1921-2020) Rev. Lowery & Rev. Jackson have kept alive… 1 minute ago

ForCommunities

Joan May T. Cordova RT @TheKingCenter: Tonight, the great Reverend Joseph E. Lowery transitioned from earth to eternity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.