Tornado wrecks buildings, tosses cars in Jonesboro, Arkansas Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A large tornado struck the city of Jonesboro in Arkansas on Saturday, wrecking buildings and flipping cars, according to local media and images posted online. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Humanitarian News Green News: Tornado wrecks buildings, tosses cars in Jonesboro, Arkansas https://t.co/ctZzffgmrH 10 minutes ago Living it Green™ Tornado wrecks buildings, tosses cars in Jonesboro, Arkansas https://t.co/XPeDaeEAWC https://t.co/kSvybv6b3s 23 minutes ago FraternaFibonacci Tornado wrecks buildings, tosses cars in Jonesboro, Arkansas https://t.co/4lVvvlQJMW 44 minutes ago Brought to You Tornado wrecks buildings, tosses cars in Jonesboro, Arkansas https://t.co/1GYN3aVhNF 58 minutes ago