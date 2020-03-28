Global  

Tornado wrecks buildings, tosses cars in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Reuters Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
A large tornado struck the city of Jonesboro in Arkansas on Saturday, wrecking buildings and flipping cars, according to local media and images posted online.
