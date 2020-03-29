Global  

"Lizzie Borden took an axe" — or did she?

CBS News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Despite being acquitted of double murder, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie Borden as one of America's most notorious killers. Did she do it or not? "48 Hours" reexamines the case.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: 48 Hours Investigates Infamous New England Murder

48 Hours Investigates Infamous New England Murder 04:40

 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty puts Lizzie Borden's case up against a jury of the 21st century.

BlueWav85416855

Blue Wave🇺🇲🇵🇷🦈🌊 Anti-trumper Never Trump "Lizzie Borden took an axe" — or did she? , more details : https://t.co/HIQ7XAfdxM 33 minutes ago

ErinHanks7

Erin Hanks Lizzie Borden took an axe And gave her mother 40 whacks. When the job was nicely done She gave her father 41! 38 minutes ago

ErinHanks7

Erin Hanks Just watched the 48 Hours special on the Lizzie Borden murders that took place August 4, 1892. Very interesting, b… https://t.co/sRh239vdt4 40 minutes ago

tsukikobaby

PEACH ♡ BABE my mom watched lizzie borden took an ax with me and was like oh yeah she did it. absolutely did it. 47 minutes ago

lynn4257

Lynn🩰🩰 I remember the Lizzie Borden nursery rhyme. “Lizzie Borden took an ax and gave her mother forty whacks. When she sa… https://t.co/FOaXN6sIuL 48 minutes ago

lakeside_23

Di✨ Lizzie Borden took an ax, and gave her mother 40 whacks. When she saw what she had done she gave her father 41. 😳 N… https://t.co/sF8fD2eKy4 48 minutes ago

jblanco127

Jorge Blanco Fitoria RT @48hours: Could you stay overnight at the scene of a crime? Listen to @EFMoriarty's podcast on her stay at the Borden home: https://t.c… 59 minutes ago

48hours

48 Hours Could you stay overnight at the scene of a crime? Listen to @EFMoriarty's podcast on her stay at the Borden home:… https://t.co/TmavIWnP6s 1 hour ago

