Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Arkansas tornado rips through mall, empty because of coronavirus: 'Blessing in disguise'

Arkansas tornado rips through mall, empty because of coronavirus: 'Blessing in disguise'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
A fierce tornado tearing through Arkansas on Saturday left six people injured and caused major damage to a local shopping mall and airport.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WZH100

HT Zhang RT @Ruptly: Buildings destroyed as #tornado rips through city in #Arkansas #USA https://t.co/1mTRUwJEod 2 seconds ago

MrASTM

RLollar RT @FairyQ15: Tornado rips through northeast Arkansas leveling homes and businesses https://t.co/7PClVJD518 via https://t.co/2yLEwAYuag 2 minutes ago

InAbsentia9

Recovering_Democrat RT @BonnieGranny: Arkansas tornado rips through mall, empty because of coronavirus: 'Blessing in disguise' https://t.co/PFhpBp7XDV 2 minutes ago

msnweather

MSN Weather Tornado rips through Arkansas city, injuring 6 people https://t.co/geOK3AHk5a 3 minutes ago

Mike5517918482

Michael D. Stephens Violent Tornado Rips Through Arkansas Town, Injuries Reported https://t.co/vBnYqGadye via @YahooNews 4 minutes ago

dicklawfirm

Eric Dick RT @Breaking911: Buildings destroyed and vehicles overturned as tornado rips through #Jonesboro, Arkansas; no immediate word on injuries… 5 minutes ago

Clive_A_Boyce

Clive Anthony Boyce 'Oh my gosh!' | Tornado rips through Arkansas https://t.co/a8nkPhwZsT via @YouTube 6 minutes ago

AA23Nutzzz

Scoopy Doo Arkansas tornado rips through mall, empty because of coronavirus: 'Blessing in disguise' https://t.co/z6ihx9zzas 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.