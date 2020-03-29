Global  

Tornado Strikes Arkansas City; Officials Say Pandemic Closures Kept People Safe

NPR Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
The tornado injured at least 22 people and caused extensive damage to many properties. Officials attribute the relatively low number of casualties in part to social distancing and business shutdowns.
News video: Tornado tears through Arkansas college town, with 6 hurt

Tornado tears through Arkansas college town, with 6 hurt 01:41

 Officials in Arkansas say a tornado ripped through the northeast part of the state and hurt six people in the college town of Jonesboro.

