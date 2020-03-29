Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Remembering Maria Mercader, CBS News Journalist For Three Decades

Remembering Maria Mercader, CBS News Journalist For Three Decades

cbs4.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
CBS News is mourning the loss of Maria Mercader, a network veteran who covered breaking news for nearly three decades and, most recently, helped shape strategy for the network's correspondents and reporters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ninasosweet79

Nina RT @dawnbvaughan: CBS News is mourning the loss of Maria Mercader, a network veteran who covered breaking news for nearly three decades. Sh… 3 seconds ago

ksouth21

southtweets RT @CBSNews: Maria Mercader, our beloved CBS News colleague, died from COVID-19 on Sunday at age 54. "It's nearly impossible to be someone… 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.