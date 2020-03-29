Global  

Fake police in Greeley direct driver into roadblock, question her about coronavirus stay-at-home order

Denver Post Sunday, 29 March 2020
A woman told Greeley police that she was driving around 4:50 a.m. Friday when she was stopped near 10th Street and Promontory Circle by a man in a dark uniform who was wearing a gas mask.
