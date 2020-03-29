A woman told Greeley police that she was driving around 4:50 a.m. Friday when she was stopped near 10th Street and Promontory Circle by a man in a dark uniform who was wearing a gas mask.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Diane Hendricks #SundayMorning Fake police in Greeley direct driver into roadblock, question her about coronavirus stay-at-home… https://t.co/5zaFJQQ7il 2 hours ago Vigaroo Directory Fake police in Greeley direct driver into roadblock, question her about coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/O4CwFdVe7R 2 hours ago Chris Michael Paul Fake police in Greeley direct driver into roadblock, question her about coronavirus stay-at-home order… https://t.co/Njj1ZmydI8 2 hours ago Denver Crime News Fake police in Greeley direct driver into roadblock, question her about coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/AC2pUYWTBN 2 hours ago Canon City DR Fake police in Greeley direct driver into roadblock, question her about coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/WwZqqLvLfM 2 hours ago Saja Hindi RT @ShellyBradbury: Fake police in Greeley direct driver into roadblock, question her about coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/bwG… 2 hours ago News Aggregated Fake police in Greeley direct driver into roadblock, question her about coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/ZADM2PYEQ0 2 hours ago Shelly Bradbury Fake police in Greeley direct driver into roadblock, question her about coronavirus stay-at-home order… https://t.co/1dJv2OEeJK 2 hours ago