Trump adds 30 days to social distancing guidelines as coronavirus spreads

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Trump Looks To Classify Counties By Risk And Lift National Restrictions 00:32 President Donald Trump wants to create new guidelines for the coronavirus based on risk levels in counties across the country. According to Business Insider, each county would be labeled as “high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk.” Trump announced beforehand he wanted to “open” the U.S. again and...