Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump adds 30 days to social distancing guidelines as coronavirus spreads

Trump adds 30 days to social distancing guidelines as coronavirus spreads

Denver Post Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise in the U.S.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Looks To Classify Counties By Risk And Lift National Restrictions

Trump Looks To Classify Counties By Risk And Lift National Restrictions 00:32

 President Donald Trump wants to create new guidelines for the coronavirus based on risk levels in counties across the country. According to Business Insider, each county would be labeled as “high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk.” Trump announced beforehand he wanted to “open” the U.S. again and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.