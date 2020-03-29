Global  

Garth Brooks is taking your song requests

CBS News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood want your song requests. Their online concert last week went so well, they're doing it again for the next few Mondays. Sunday night on PBS, Brooks will be honored with the Gershwin Prize by the Library of Congress. Norah O'Donnell reports.
