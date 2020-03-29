Global  

California hospitals under siege as ICU patients spike

CBS News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
California's hospitals are under siege Sunday. The governor there says the number of patients admitted to intensive care has doubled overnight. And of the 10,000 ventilators needed so far, the state has added less than half that amount. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
