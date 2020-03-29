Global  

Coronavirus Updates: Trump Extends Social Distancing Guidelines Until April 30

cbs4.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
President Trump announced Sunday the nationwide social distancing guidelines will remain in place until April 30, saying the "peak" of the coronavirus pandemic is expected in two weeks. Mr. Trump said he expected the country to be "well on its way to recovery" by June 1.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: Social Distancing Guidelines Extended To April 30

Trump: Social Distancing Guidelines Extended To April 30 02:58

 President Donald Trump has abandoned his plan to reopen the country by Easter, saying Sunday that strict social distancing guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak will continue through April. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

