Coronavirus Updates: Trump Extends Social Distancing Guidelines Until April 30

President Trump announced Sunday the nationwide social distancing guidelines will remain in place until April 30, saying the "peak" of the coronavirus pandemic is expected in two weeks. Mr. Trump said he expected the country to be "well on its way to recovery" by June 1.

