Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications

Denver Post Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles like “Home” and “Pickup Man,” has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61.
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Country Star Joe Diffie Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Country Star Joe Diffie Dies From Coronavirus Complications 01:00

 Grammy Award winning country star, Joe Diffie, has passed away after contracting coronavirus and facing complications. He was 61 years old.

