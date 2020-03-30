Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise in the U.S. (March 29)

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this e-news.US Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines - https://t.co/65NB4j5wRW 42 seconds ago RealNewz247 Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines https://t.co/CGcNlPHzCa https://t.co/taeDofqKTB 2 minutes ago Janine Rosenberger RT @KTVB: President Trump adds 30 days to social distancing guidelines as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/IVKSraok27 3 minutes ago Hectór Gaytán RT @FOX4: Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads https://t.co/nSWNYFN6aZ 8 minutes ago Donna Baker RT @wbir: President Trump adds 30 days to social distancing guidelines as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/3UBuFgP5Ry 8 minutes ago GlobalParadigmShift Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines https://t.co/TlPd48TnXA 9 minutes ago NohBodie RT @wsvn: President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandem… 9 minutes ago Joel Mario Ramos RT @krgv: Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads https://t.co/xJVVSHEq1N #rgv https://t.co/142QBBdWuG 12 minutes ago