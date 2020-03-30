Global  

Six Coronavirus Deaths At Atria Willow Woods Assisted Living Facility In Fort Lauderdale

cbs4.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
There have been eleven deaths from the coronavirus in Broward County and six of those are all from the Atria Willow Woods Assisted Living Facility in Fort Lauderdale. Thirteen other residents have also tested positive for COVID-19.
News video: 3 New Deaths At Fort Lauderdale ALF Linked To Coronavirus

3 New Deaths At Fort Lauderdale ALF Linked To Coronavirus 00:27

 This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths at the Atria Willow Woods Assisted Living Facility to six.

